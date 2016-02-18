Feb 18 Agrowill Group AB :
* Says receives decision of Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania
* Says Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania to oblige Agrowill Group to publish notice
of a material event that it was given warning for violating article 21 of the law on securities
* Says Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania obliged Agrowill to give a notice that
financial statements for 2014 do not comply with requirements of IAS 1 presentation of financial
statements
* Says it has serious legal doubts about aforementioned decision and intends to analyse it
with legal advisers and will consider its statutory right to appeal against it to court
