Feb 18Befimmo SA :

* Reports FY net result of 4.41 euros ($4.90) per share, an increase compared with 3.19 euros per share in 2014

* FY net asset value is 54.96 euros per share compared with 54.00 euros per share at the end of 2014

* FY net rental result is 139.5 mln vs 138.7 mln in Reuters Poll

* FY operating result before result on portfolio is 115.1 mln euros vs 117 mln euros in Reuters Poll

* Reports positive change (0.46 pct) in FY fair value of portfolio at constant perimeter

* Will propose the distribution of a final dividend of 0.86 euro gross per share

* Says EPRA nav/share at Dec. 31, 2015 is 54.91 euros vs 55.2 euros in Reuters Poll

* Says fair value of the property portfolio at Dec. 31, 2015 was 2.39 bln euros vs 2.29 bln euros a year ago

* Says Occupancy rate (properties available for lease) at Dec. 31, 2015 94.15 pct vs 94.07 pct year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)