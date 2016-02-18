BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 Cegereal SA :
* FY IFRS rental income of 44.3 million euro versus 44.76 million euro ($49.9 million) a year ago
* FY IFRS net income of 81.0 million euro, up 90.9 pct
* FY value of Cegereal's real estate portfolio up by a net 8.15 pct year-on-year to 942 million euro excluding transfer costs
* FY EPRA NNNAV came to 39.2 euro per share, up 12.6 pct from year before
* FY EPRA earnings of 18.2 million euro versus 23.7 million euro a year ago
* 2015 dividend per share of 2.0 euro versus 1.65 euro a year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago