BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Heba Fastighets AB :
* Q4 rental income 70.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.4 million) versus 68.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 1.50 crown per share (1.30 crown year ago)
* Q4 profit from property management 27.3 million crowns versus 24.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4777 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago