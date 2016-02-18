CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Feb 18 Sportamore publ AB :
* Q4 operating profit 0.8 million Swedish crowns versus loss 7.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 174.5 million crowns versus 118.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.