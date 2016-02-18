BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago
Feb 18 Atlas Estates Ltd :
* Andrew Fox resigns from position of chairman of board of directors of company on Feb 17
Andrew Fox resigns from position of chairman of board of directors of company on Feb 17

The duties of chairman will be taken over by Mark Chasey, who will replace Andrew Fox
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago