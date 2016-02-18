BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Fortress Income Fund Ltd
* Amount of capital to be raised was increased to r1.38 billion through placing of 27 960 606 new a shares at a price of r15.00 per a share and placing of 27 960 606 new b shares at a price of r34.50 per b share
* Java Capital acted as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago