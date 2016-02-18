Feb 18 Fastighets AB Balder :

* Q4 net profit 2.50 billion Swedish crowns versus 1.47 billion crowns year ago

* Q4 rental income 680 million crowns versus 677 million crowns year ago

* Proposes that no 2015 dividend shall be declared for ordinary shares and that a dividend of 20 crowns per share shall be paid for preference shares Source text for Eikon:

