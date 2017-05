Feb 18 Paion AG :

* Receives positive feedback from Japanese authority PMDA for filing of Remimazolam in 'induction and maintenance of general anesthesia' in Japan

* PMDA regards clinical and non-clinical data sets as complete for filing in indication "induction and maintenance of general anesthesia"

* Important milestone towards commercialization of remimazolam in Japan and other markets