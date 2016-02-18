Feb 18 Bank Zenit :

* Says approves issue of 8 billion additional shares in closed subscription at issue price of 1 rouble ($0.0132) a share

* Says shares will be offered to Tatneft, Fletcher Group Holdings and Danikom after exercise of preemptive right by shareholders Source text - bit.ly/1or21Wj

