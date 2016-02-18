Feb 18 Catena AB :

* Q4 rental income 119.1 million Swedish crowns versus 114.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 67.2 million crowns versus 49.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 3.00 crowns per share for 2015

