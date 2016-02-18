BRIEF-National Real Estate Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago
Feb 18 Realites SCA :
* Reports FY revenue of 88.6 million euros ($98.3 million), up 26 pct
* Backlog at end 2015 113.4 million euros, up 12 pct
* Sees FY 2016 revenue above 100 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1orf75M Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.2 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago