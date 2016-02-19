UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 XXL ASA :
* Janicke Blomsnes will take up position as acting Managing Director Sweden
* Managing Director Sweden, Marcus Wibergh, has decided to leave his position
* Anders Fjeld, former Managing Director Norway, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.