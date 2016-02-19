UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Moss Bros Group Plc :
* Appointment of Tony Bennett as group finance director
* Anticipated that Tony will join business on 15 August 2016
* Robin Piggott will step down from board at company's AGM in May and will continue to work with group until Tony joins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.