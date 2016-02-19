Feb 19 Atlas Estates Ltd
* Atlas Estates Limited and its unit Atlas Estates
Investment BV entered into settlement agreement with Stronginfo
Consultants Ltd. and Columbia Enterprises Ltd.
* The purpose of settlement is to specify exact amount of
payment to be made by company and its unit to Stronginfo
Consultants and Columbia Enterprises
* Under provisions of settlement the company and unit to
pay to Stronginfo Consultants and Columbia Enterprises 10.4
million Israeli shekels in connection with the first two towers
provided for in the agreement on transfer of shares to Atlas
Estates Investment BV of May 8, 2006
