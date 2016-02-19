Feb 19 Atlas Estates Ltd

* Atlas Estates Limited and its unit Atlas Estates Investment BV entered into settlement agreement with Stronginfo Consultants Ltd. and Columbia Enterprises Ltd.

* The purpose of settlement is to specify exact amount of payment to be made by company and its unit to Stronginfo Consultants and Columbia Enterprises 

* Under provisions of settlement the company and unit to pay to Stronginfo Consultants and Columbia Enterprises 10.4 million Israeli shekels in connection with the first two towers provided for in the agreement on transfer of shares to Atlas Estates Investment BV of May 8, 2006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)