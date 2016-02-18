Feb 18 Technicolor SA :
* Reports Q4 2015 revenues of 1,154 million euros ($1.28
billion), up 15 pct YoY
* FY 2015 group free cash flow is 256 million euros, up 22
pct YoY
* To propose increased dividend of 0.06 euros per share, up
20 pct versus last year
* FY net profit is 78 million euros vs 128 million euros a
year ago
* FY adjusted EBITDA 565 million euros vs 550 million
euros a year ago
* Raises its Drive 2020 objectives with adjusted EBITDA for
2020 above 750 million euros
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of 600-630 million
euros
* 2016 corporate and other adjusted EBITDA for an amount at
around 80 million euros negative
* Expects to generate a free cash flow of at least 300
million euros in 2018
* Sees leverage ratio inferior to 1.4x at end Dec. 2016
compared to a ratio of 1.74x at end Dec. 2015
* Has the ambition to reach an adjusted EBITDA above 750
million euros and a free cash flow in excess of 350 million
euros by 2020
* Aims to reach a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below
0.8x in 2018
* Aims to subsequently increase return to shareholders
through a mix of share buyback and dividend
