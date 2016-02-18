Feb 18 Chr. Hansen :
* Says has received regulatory clearance and completed the
previously announced acquisition of Nutrition Physiology
Company (NPC) for cash consideration reflecting an enterprise
value of $185 million
* NPC is a provider of microbial solutions to the US
livestock industry, especially within the beef cattle segment
* Further information on the transaction will be
communicated in connection with the second quarter report on
April 7
