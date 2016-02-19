Feb 19 XXL ASA :

* Q4 total revenue 1.83 billion Norwegian crowns versus 1.52 billion crowns year ago

* In Q4 2015 XXL ASA delivered a growth rate of 21 pct compared to same quarter last year

* Dividend proposal of 2.00 crowns per share for 2015

* XXL will launch an e-commerce offering in Denmark in 2016

* Group maintains long term gross margin and EBITDA margin objectives

* Total infrastructure investments will be in range of 50-65 million crowns in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)