Feb 19 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* Slightly positive EBIT margin (before exceptional items) for fiscal year 2015 

* EBIT margin for the 2015 financial year was 0.4 percent of sales

* Result for 2015 after financial income and taxes was a loss of 12.2 million Swiss francs ($12.31 million)

* At 134.4 million francs, the company's net sales for fiscal 2015 were 15 percent lower than the 2014 figure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9913 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)