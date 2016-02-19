Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Salmar proposes dividend of nok 10 per share in 2015 (Reuters poll nok 8.65 per share), stable from 2014

* Q4 revenues NOK 2.04 bln (RTRS poll 2.0 bln) vs NOK 2.01 bln in Q4 2014

* Q4 ebit before adjustments nok 374.3 million (Reuters poll nok 433 million) vs NOK 508.7 mln in Q4 2014

* EBIT/kg NOK 9.82 vs NOK 12.21 in Q4 2014

* The positive price trend continued in the fourth quarter, driven by a tight market and a weak Norwegian currency (NOK).

* The average spot price for salmon came to NOK 45.28 per kg in the period, up NOK 4.19 per kg from the previous quarter

* Higher prices were, however, partly offset by the fact that 50 per cent of the volume harvested in the period was sold under contract at prices lower than spot.

* Biological situation for Salmar's central Norway fish farming segment remains challenging, and contributed to higher costs in Q4

* To control the level of lice in Central Norway and Rauma segments, SalMar has on its own initiative elected to harvest fish earlier than planned. This resulted in a lower average weight, higher production costs per kilo and lower prices achieved.

* The Sales and Processing segment made an operating loss in the fourth quarter largely due to the fact that 50 per cent of the volume harvested was sold under contract at prices lower than the average spot price.

* Salmar asa: expects 2016 global supply of atlantic salmon to fall by 3 per cent in 2016 to 2.23 million tonnes

* Salmar repeats previous guidance of harvest volumes of 133,000 tonnes in norway in 2016, down from 136,400 tonnes in 2015.

* 50 pct owned Norskott Havbruk (Scottish Seafarms) expects to harvest a total of 26,000 tonnes, compared with 27,000 tonnes last year.

* Experiencing continued good demand in core markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)