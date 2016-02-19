Feb 19 Schibsted :

* Q4 EBITDA NOK 442 million (Reuters poll NOK 459 million) vs NOK 453 million a year ago

* Q4 revenues NOK 3.95 billion (Reuters poll NOK 3.94 billion) vs NOK 3.87 billion

* Proposes 2015 dividend of nok 1.75 per share (Reuters poll NOK 1.76 per share)

* Schibsted asa says total 2016 investments in online classifieds (consolidated+jvs) around same level as in 2015

* On mid- to long-term horizon the target for annual revenue growth remains at 1520 percent

* Will seek further bolton acquisitions and organic growth within online classifieds

* 2016 investments in new online product and technologydevelopment seen at around NOK 250-300 million included in EBITDA, compared to NOK 150 million in 2015

* Schibsted said earlier this month it took impairments related to its Norwegian newspaper business

* "The development in our media houses in Norway and Sweden is affected by big changes in consumer and advertising markets" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)