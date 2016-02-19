UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Bouvet ASA :
* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) in period was 26.1 million Norwegian crowns compared to 19.3 million crowns year ago
* The board proposes dividend of 6.50 crowns per share for 2015
* Operating revenues of 333.0 million in Q4 of 2015, compared with 313.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.