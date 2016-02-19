UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Coca Cola Hbc Ag
* established markets returned to growth for first time in five years, with good performances in italy and greece
* on a reported basis, ebit increased by 15.8% to eur 418.2 million; net profit was eur 280.3 million
* proposes a eur 0.40 dividend per share, a 11.1% uplift on 2014 dividend
* underlying trends in volume growth continued to be strong in q4 leading to a 2.6% increase in reported volume for year
* net sales revenue declined by 2.5% after a -5.1% adverse foreign exchange impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.