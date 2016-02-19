UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Space Hellas SA :
* FY 2015 net profit 798,000 euros ($887,535.60) versus 749,000 euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 4.4 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 turnover 54.9 million euros versus 43.1 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 4.9 million euros versus 3.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Q4NwSO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.