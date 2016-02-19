Feb 19 Competition Commission:
* Seeks Tribunal order against construction CLP applicants,
Concor - unit of Murray & Roberts Ltd - and WBHO
* Commission found deal between Land and Agricultural Bank
of SA and Capital Harvest unlikely to substantially prevent or
lessen competition in the relevant markets
* Recommended to Competition Tribunal that deal between Land
Bank and Capital Harvest be approved without conditions
* Commission also found there would be no public interest
concerns due to the transaction
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)