Feb 19 Competition Commission:

* Seeks Tribunal order against construction CLP applicants, Concor - unit of Murray & Roberts Ltd - and WBHO

* Commission found deal between Land and Agricultural Bank of SA and Capital Harvest unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in the relevant markets

* Recommended to Competition Tribunal that deal between Land Bank and Capital Harvest be approved without conditions

* Commission also found there would be no public interest concerns due to the transaction