UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 BlueLife Ltd :
* Says unit Haute Rive Ocean Front Living Ltd decided to terminate its contract with Super Construction Co Ltd
* Super Construction Co Ltd is the building contractor for the second phase of the Azuri Development
* Says termination will be effective on March 05, 2016
* Says this decision has been jointly taken by the boards Haute Rive Ocean Front Living and BlueLife as a result of SCC's repeated and material breaches of its contract of construction Source text: bit.ly/24e1Vly Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.