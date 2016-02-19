Feb 19 BlueLife Ltd :

* Says unit Haute Rive Ocean Front Living Ltd decided to terminate its contract with Super Construction Co Ltd

* Super Construction Co Ltd is the building contractor for the second phase of the Azuri Development

* Says termination will be effective on March 05, 2016

* Says this decision has been jointly taken by the boards Haute Rive Ocean Front Living and BlueLife as a result of SCC's repeated and material breaches of its contract of construction