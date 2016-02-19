UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Grand Parade Investments Ltd :
* Resignation of CEO of Burger King South Africa
* Chief executive officer of BKSA, Jaye Sinclair has advised management of his intention to resign and his tenure will end on 29 February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.