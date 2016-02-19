UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Scanfil Oyj
* Scanfil Limited will start statutory negotiations to restructure operations in Cambridge, England
* If negotiation ends up in discontinuing operations at factory, no significant impact on earnings is expected for year 2016.
* Restructuring negotiations concern all personnel in Scanfil Limited.
* Says option of discontinuing production at factory will also be discussed in negotiations Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.