UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Affecto Plc
* Q4 net sales 31.3 million euros versus 32.8 million euros year ago
* Net sales are estimated to stay on same level or grow slightly and operating profit is estimated to grow in 2016
* Q4 operating profit 3.2 million euros versus loss 3.7 million euros year ago
* Proposes that from financial year 2015 a dividend of 0.16 euro per share will be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.