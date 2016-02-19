UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 North Chemical publ AB :
* Terminates contract for washing and cleaning products
* Termination affects North Chemical's sales by over 8 million Swedish crowns ($946,779.18)annually, representing about 7 percent of group sales Source text: bit.ly/1mLRNi0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4497 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.