UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Sachsenmilch AG :
* Revokes decision to delist from Frankfurt stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.