UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Polska Grupa Przemyslowa Polonit SA :
* Q4 net loss 73,325 zlotys
* As at Dec. 31, 2015 the company consolidates financial results of unit, therefore does not give comparison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.