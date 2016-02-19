UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Pg Nikas SA :
* Capital increase of the company to be of 30.0 million euros ($33.32 million)
* Final agreement of all company's creditors pending
* Chipita Group and Impala Invest Bv agree with major creditor banks of the company to capital increase of company
* Chipita group and Impala Invest Bv agree with creditor banks restructuring of company's and its units debts
* After restructuring company's debt to amount 29.0 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2132UpK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.