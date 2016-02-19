UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Steinhoff International Holdings NV :
* Confirmation of approach to Home Retail Group Plc
* Announces that it has today put forward a proposal to board of Home Retail Group Plc seeking their recommendation for a possible all cash offer for HRG
* Possible all cash offer for HRG would result in HRG shareholders receiving a total value of 175 pence per HRG share
* Confirms it is supportive of ongoing disposal of Hampden Group Limited by HRG as announced on 18 January 2016
* 175 pence per hrg share comprising 147.2 pence in cash and payments payable before completion of Steinhoff all cash possible offer
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.