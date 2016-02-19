UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :
* Confirmation of approach to Home Retail Group Plc
* Has today put forward a proposal to board of Home Retail Group Plc seeking their recommendation for a possible all cash offer for HRG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.