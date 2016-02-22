Feb 22 Efg International Ag

* Strong rebound in net new asset generation in second half equivalent to growth of 7% on annualised basis

* Planned combination of the business with bsi a transformational step to create a leading swiss private bank with approximately chf 170 billion in combined assets under management

* Reports full year 2015 results

* 2015 ifrs net profit was chf 57.1 million, compared with chf 61.4 million a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)