BRIEF-Otherlevels Holdings expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18
* Expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Softship AG :
* FY sales increase by about 6 percent to 7.02 million euros ($7.80 million)(2014: 6.61 million euros)
* FY pre-tax profit of of 0.58 million euros (2014 loss of 0.41 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.