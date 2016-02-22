BRIEF-Otherlevels Holdings expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18
* Expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Precise Biometrics Ab
* Precise biomatch mobile integrated in windows tablet from chinese vendor
* The integration will generate royalty revenue starting from the first quarter 2016 Further company coverage:
* Expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.