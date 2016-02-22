Indonesia April motorbike sales down 18.8 pct year-on-year

JAKARTA, May 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 18.8 percent in April from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Wednesday. Sales stood at 388,045 motorbikes in April, down from 478,036 sold in the same month last year. It was also lower than the 473,896 bikes sold in March. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in April were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha