PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 wige MEDIA AG :
* Now sees 2016 revenue of at least 70 million euros ($77.11 million) (previous forecast > 63 million euros)
* Sees 2016 EBITDA of at least 4 million euros (previous forecast > 3.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation