BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Rodrigo Tekstil
* FY 2015 revenue of 10.8 million lira ($3.67 million) versus 7.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 122,261 lira versus loss of 743,865 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9394 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors