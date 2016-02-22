BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Galatasaray :
* Reaches agreement with Beijing Guoan FC for the transfer of player Burak Yilmaz
* Beijing Guoan FC to pay 8.0 million euros ($8.82 million) transfer fee to Galatasaray
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
