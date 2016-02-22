Feb 22 Havfisk Asa
* Says entered into an agreement with Vard to build and
equip a combination trawler for delivery in the beginning of
2018
* Says contract value is approximately nok 325 million
* Says newbuild is financed by bank loan and will have
limited effect on company's liquidity
* Says has signed a termsheet with DNB and Nordea on
refinancing of company's long-term liabilities, including
financing of newbuild
* Says newbuild will be a combination trawler that is able
to
deliver both fresh and frozen fish. The vessel will have good
catch capacity for both white fish and shrimp, and all residual
raw material will be made use of
* Says to have nine vessels in operation in 2016, expects
certain savings in operating costs
