BRIEF-Otherlevels Holdings expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18
* Expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Cellnovo Group SA :
* Cellnovo appoints Thierry Moulin as chief financial officer with immediate effect Source text: bit.ly/1QsWRzu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.