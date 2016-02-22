Feb 22 M J Gleeson Group Ltd

* for six months to 31 dec 2015, revenue up 52.1% , operating profit up 182.5%

* profit before tax 11.3 million stg for 6 months ended dec. 31

* board is confident that group's trading performance for full year will be in line with its expectations

* leeson homes increased unit sales by 24.6% to 400 units for 6 months ended dec. 31