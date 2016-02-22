Fitch Expects to Rate BOC Aviation's USD Senior Notes 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A-' rating to BOC Aviation Limited's (BOC Aviation) proposed U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The issuance size, fixed-rate of interest, and final maturity date will be determined at the time of issuance. BOC Aviation plans to use proceeds from the issuance for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. The notes will be issued under the company's current USD10 bill