Feb 22 Unibail-Rodamco :

* Entered into an agreement to sell So Ouest office building (Levallois-Perret, Paris region) for a net disposal price over 330 million euro ($366.2 million)

* Transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close early in Q3 2016