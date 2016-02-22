PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 West International publ AB :
* Receives new orders from some of its major customers
* Orders have initial value exceeding 2 million Swedish crowns ($235,946.44)
* Deliveries will take place in Q2 and Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4765 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation