BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
Feb 22 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Says has acquired ENVE Composites LLC, based in Utah, USA
* Acquisition price is $50 million in an all-cash transaction
* Says acquisition will have no material impact on Amer Sports' 2016 financial results
* Expects closing of the acquisition to take place in Q1 2016
* ENVE is a brand in carbon wheels, components, and accessories for road and mountain biking
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors