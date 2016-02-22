Feb 22 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Shareholder Cengiz Okullu sells 15 million shares in Tukas Gida at 1.63 lira per share

* Shareholder Cengiz Okullu share in Tukas decreases to 38.5 percent from 44 percent

* Shareholder Cem Okullu sells 15 million shares in Tukas Gida at 1.63 lira per share

* Shareholder Cem Okullu share in Tukas decreases to 38.5 percent from 44 percent

* Okullu Gida increases stake in Tukas Gida to 11 percent

